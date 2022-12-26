Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

