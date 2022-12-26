Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. 378,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

