Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. 378,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

