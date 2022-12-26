Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $136.08. 38,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,743. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

