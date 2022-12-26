Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 107,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,163 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

