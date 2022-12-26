Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Down 0.6%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.27. 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

