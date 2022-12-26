Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Down 0.6%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.27. 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
