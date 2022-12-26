Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.39 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $207.39 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.49 or 0.07216314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022857 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

