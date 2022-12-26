Oasis Network Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $209.21 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

