Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.31. 9,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 68,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
