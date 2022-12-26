OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $23.05 or 0.00136624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $13.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

