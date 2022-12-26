OKB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $13.67 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $23.11 or 0.00137120 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.25 or 0.05008410 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.67 or 0.29523651 BTC.
OKB Token Profile
OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.
Buying and Selling OKB
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
