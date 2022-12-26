OKC Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.95 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $25.35 or 0.00150696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $864.79 or 0.05142746 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00498993 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.29565570 BTC.
OKC Token Profile
OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.
Buying and Selling OKC Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars.
