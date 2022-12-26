OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.