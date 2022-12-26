Oracle (ORCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

12/21/2022 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/14/2022 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale to $93.00.

12/14/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2022 – Oracle was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/12/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Oracle was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/5/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Oracle was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $115.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. 212,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,878. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Get Oracle Co alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

