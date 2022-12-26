Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.