Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00048360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $1.69 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

