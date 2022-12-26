Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.47 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.