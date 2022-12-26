Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Pentair by 69.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $441,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6,914.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.