Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

