Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.38 million and $171,335.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00417627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00860834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00608222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00259564 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,255,672 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

