Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 738,628 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738,628 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. 780,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,744,895. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.