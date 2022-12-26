Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 738,628 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738,628 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
HYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. 780,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,744,895. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
