Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.60) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.62. The company has a market cap of £94.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2,675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Palace Capital news, insider Matthew Simpson purchased 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £19,991.56 ($24,285.18).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

