PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $3.29 or 0.00019591 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $551.91 million and $40.01 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $882.07 or 0.05240730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00498236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.66 or 0.29520728 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 361,680,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,530,303 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.