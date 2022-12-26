Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 89.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 123,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

IBM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,162. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

