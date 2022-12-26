Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 2,054 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

