Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PHAR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

