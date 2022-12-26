Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. 90,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.
Piper Jaffray Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.
Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.
