Planned Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.96. 14,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

