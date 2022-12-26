Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,459,207 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

