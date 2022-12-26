Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after acquiring an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,616 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

