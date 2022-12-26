PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
NYSE PLM opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
