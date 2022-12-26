PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.72. 13,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,097. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

