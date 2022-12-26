Prometeus Achieves Market Cap of $80.17 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $80.17 million and $214,787.29 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00024745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.