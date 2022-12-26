Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

PRU stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,570. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

