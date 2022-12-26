Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 86,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

