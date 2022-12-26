Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $89.68 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $89.68 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.38 or 0.05159769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00498829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.94 or 0.29555849 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34629124 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,050,430.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

