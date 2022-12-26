Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.77 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $204.31 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00011588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.63 or 0.07250499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,468,856 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.