QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and $1.96 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

