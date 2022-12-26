QUASA Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. QUASA has a market cap of $137.63 million and approximately $134,003.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014017 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00113375 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $128,024.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

