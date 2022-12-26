QUASA (QUA) Price Up 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $137.80 million and approximately $134,556.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00227920 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00113375 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $128,024.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

