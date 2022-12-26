Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.01 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Radix has a market capitalization of $172.01 million and approximately $166,563.53 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,969,034,184 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

