ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.09 million and $908.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00416503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018045 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

