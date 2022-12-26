ReddCoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $2,087.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00417287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.