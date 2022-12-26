Refined Wealth Management Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $35.49. 256,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,566. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,950 shares of company stock worth $4,921,369 and sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

