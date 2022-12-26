Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Renren Price Performance
NYSE RENN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.
Renren Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $31.5585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Featured Articles
