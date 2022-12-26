Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Renren Price Performance

NYSE RENN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Renren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $31.5585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renren by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Renren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

