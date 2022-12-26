Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88.03 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $88.03 million and approximately $916,859.58 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08860512 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $963,525.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

