Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

12/23/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $304.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $305.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.33.

11/8/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Global Equities Research.

11/1/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $240.00.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.15. 5,158,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,088,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $236.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

