Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 479 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.12. 18,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,804. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.