Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $25,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 6,310,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,293,719. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

