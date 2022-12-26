Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,691. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

